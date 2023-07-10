A Few Clouds 83°

Seen Him? Man Stole Over $18K In Euros From Car In Williston Park, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who they say stole $18,000 worth of euros from a car while it was parked at a Long Island diner.

Nassau County Police are searching for a man captured on camera stealing over 16,000 euros from a car in a parking lot, worth $18,500. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Do you recognize him? Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Police say the suspect's car was a silver or gray 2018 Kia Sportage, pictured above. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
On Friday, June 30, the victim, a 38-year-old man, went to a bank in New Hyde Park to exchange $18,500 for approximately 16,959 euros, according to the Nassau County Police.

After leaving the bank, the victim put the money inside the glove box of his Nissan Altima and drove to the Williston Diner, located at 112 Hillside Avenue.

At 4:45 p.m., while the victim was inside the diner, police reported that a man walked into the parking lot, opened the Nissan Altima’s passenger door, and stole the euros out of the glove box.

The incident was captured on camera. 

He then returned to his silver or gray 2018 Kia Sportage and fled westbound on Hillside Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s with a thin build, short shaven hair, and an unshaven beard.

He was wearing a black cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

