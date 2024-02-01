Seen 'Em? Search On For Pair Of East Garden City Thieves

The back-to-back robberies occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in East Garden City, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a man and woman walked into the Macy’s located at 630 Old Country Road, at the Roosevelt Field Mall.

As they began to grab items, concealing them, two of the store’s loss prevention officers confronted the pair.

A struggle followed, with the woman allegedly becoming combative, pushing and kicking the officer before the two suspects ran, fleeing west on foot into the blue parking garage.

Police said that an investigation revealed the same two had dined and dashed earlier that day, at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Garden City Plaza.

The two are described as a white woman and a Black man who are in their thirties. No further description of the suspects has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS of to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

