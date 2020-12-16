New Update: Long Island Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Long Island schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
- Babylon School District, closed
- Baldwin School District, closed
- Bayport-Blue Point School District, closed
- Bay Shore School District, closed
- Bellmore-Merrick Central School District, closed
- BOCES Eastern Suffolk, closed
- BOCES Nassau, closed
- BOCES Western Suffolk, closed
- Central Islip School District, closed
- Cold Spring Harbor School District, closed
- Commack School District, closed
- Comsewogue School District, closed
- Connetquot School District, closed
- Copiague School District, closed
- Deer Park School District, closed
- East Islip School District, closed
- East Meadow School District, closed
- Eastport-South Manor Central School District, closed
- East Rockaway School District, closed
- Elmont Union Free School District, closed
- Elwood School District, closed
- Freeport School District, closed
- Garden City School District, closed
- Glen Cove School District, closed
- Great Neck School District, closed
- Green Vale School, closed
- Hauppauge School District, closed
- Half Hollow Hills Central School District, closed
- Herricks Union Free School District, closed
- Hewlett-Woodmere School District, closed
- Hicksville School District, closed
- Huntington School District, switching to remote learning
- Island Park School District, closed
- Islip School District, closed
- Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, closed
- Lawrence School District, closed
- Levittown School District
- Locust Valley Central School District, closed
- Long Beach School District, closed
- Longwood School District, closed
- Lynwood School District, closed
- Malverne School District, closed
- Manhasset School District, closed
- Massapequa School District, closed
- Middle Country School District, closed
- New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District, closed
- North Babylon School District, closed
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District, closed
- Patchogue-Medford School District, closed
- Plainedge Public Schools, closed
- Plainview-Old Bethpage School District, closed
- Port Jefferson School District, closed
- Port Washington School District, closed
- Riverhead Central School District, classes moved to remote learning
- Rockville Centre School District, closed
- Rocky Point School District, closed
- Roslyn UFSD, closed
- Roosevelt School District, closed
- Sachem Central School District, closed
- Sayville School District, closed
- Seaford School District, closed
- Sewanhaka Central High School District, closed
- Shelter Island School District, closed
- Shoreham-Wading River School District, closed
- Smithtown School District, closed
- St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington, closed
- St. Dominic schools in Oyster Bay, closed
- Syosset School District, closed
- Three Village School District, closed
- West Babylon School District, closed
- West Hempstead School District, closed
- West Islip School District, closed
- William Floyd School District, closed
- Wyandanch School District, closed
