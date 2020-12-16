New Update: Long Island Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Long Island schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Babylon School District, closed

Baldwin School District, closed

Bayport-Blue Point School District, closed

Bay Shore School District, closed

Bellmore-Merrick Central School District, closed

BOCES Eastern Suffolk, closed

BOCES Nassau, closed

BOCES Western Suffolk, closed

Central Islip School District, closed

Cold Spring Harbor School District, closed

Commack School District, closed

Comsewogue School District, closed

Connetquot School District, closed

Copiague School District, closed

Deer Park School District, closed

East Islip School District, closed

East Meadow School District, closed

Eastport-South Manor Central School District, closed

East Rockaway School District, closed

Elmont Union Free School District, closed

Elwood School District, closed

Freeport School District, closed

Garden City School District, closed

Glen Cove School District, closed

Great Neck School District, closed

Green Vale School, closed

Hauppauge School District, closed

Half Hollow Hills Central School District, closed

Herricks Union Free School District, closed

Hewlett-Woodmere School District, closed

Hicksville School District, closed

Huntington School District, switching to remote learning

Island Park School District, closed

Islip School District, closed

Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, closed

Lawrence School District, closed

Levittown School District

Locust Valley Central School District, closed

Long Beach School District, closed

Longwood School District, closed

Lynwood School District, closed

Malverne School District, closed

Manhasset School District, closed

Massapequa School District, closed

Middle Country School District, closed

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District, closed

North Babylon School District, closed

Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District, closed

Patchogue-Medford School District, closed

Plainedge Public Schools, closed

Plainview-Old Bethpage School District, closed

Port Jefferson School District, closed

Port Washington School District, closed

Riverhead Central School District, classes moved to remote learning

Rockville Centre School District, closed

Rocky Point School District, closed

Roslyn UFSD, closed

Roosevelt School District, closed

Sachem Central School District, closed

Sayville School District, closed

Seaford School District, closed

Sewanhaka Central High School District, closed

Shelter Island School District, closed

Shoreham-Wading River School District, closed

Smithtown School District, closed

St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington, closed

St. Dominic schools in Oyster Bay, closed

Syosset School District, closed

Three Village School District, closed

West Babylon School District, closed

West Hempstead School District, closed

West Islip School District, closed

William Floyd School District, closed

Wyandanch School District, closed

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

