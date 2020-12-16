Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Update: Long Island Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

Daily Voice
Some Long Island school districts are already planning to close on Thursday.
Some Long Island school districts are already planning to close on Thursday. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The following Long Island schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

  • Babylon School District, closed
  • Baldwin School District, closed
  • Bayport-Blue Point School District, closed
  • Bay Shore School District, closed
  • Bellmore-Merrick Central School District, closed
  • BOCES Eastern Suffolk, closed
  • BOCES Nassau, closed
  • BOCES Western Suffolk, closed
  • Central Islip School District, closed
  • Cold Spring Harbor School District, closed
  • Commack School District, closed
  • Comsewogue School District, closed
  • Connetquot School District, closed
  • Copiague School District, closed
  • Deer Park School District, closed
  • East Islip School District, closed
  • East Meadow School District, closed
  • Eastport-South Manor Central School District, closed
  • East Rockaway School District, closed
  • Elmont Union Free School District, closed
  • Elwood School District, closed
  • Freeport School District, closed
  • Garden City School District, closed
  • Glen Cove School District, closed
  • Great Neck School District, closed
  • Green Vale School, closed
  • Hauppauge School District, closed
  • Half Hollow Hills Central School District, closed
  • Herricks Union Free School District, closed
  • Hewlett-Woodmere School District, closed
  • Hicksville School District, closed
  • Huntington School District, switching to remote learning
  • Island Park School District, closed
  • Islip School District, closed
  • Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, closed
  • Lawrence School District, closed
  • Levittown School District
  • Locust Valley Central School District, closed
  • Long Beach School District, closed
  • Longwood School District, closed
  • Lynwood School District, closed
  • Malverne School District, closed
  • Manhasset School District, closed
  • Massapequa School District, closed
  • Middle Country School District, closed
  • New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District, closed
  • North Babylon School District, closed
  • Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District, closed
  • Patchogue-Medford School District, closed
  • Plainedge Public Schools, closed
  • Plainview-Old Bethpage School District, closed
  • Port Jefferson School District, closed
  • Port Washington School District, closed
  • Riverhead Central School District, classes moved to remote learning
  • Rockville Centre School District, closed
  • Rocky Point School District, closed
  • Roslyn UFSD, closed
  • Roosevelt School District, closed
  • Sachem Central School District, closed
  • Sayville School District, closed
  • Seaford School District, closed
  • Sewanhaka Central High School District, closed
  • Shelter Island School District, closed
  • Shoreham-Wading River School District, closed
  • Smithtown School District, closed
  • St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington, closed
  • St. Dominic schools in Oyster Bay, closed
  • Syosset School District, closed
  • Three Village School District, closed
  • West Babylon School District, closed
  • West Hempstead School District, closed
  • West Islip School District, closed
  • William Floyd School District, closed
  • Wyandanch School District, closed

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

