COVID-19: Staff Members At Long Island Middle School Test Positive

East Islip Middle School
East Islip Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A middle school on Long Island has transitioned to its distance learning model for the rest of the month after new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in staff members.

The East Islip School District announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 that it would be switching to remote instruction until at least Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among the staff.

District officials said that the information has been provided to the Suffolk County Department of Health, which has started contact tracing and notifying anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

No other schools were impacted by the cases at the middle school.

According to New York State’s COVID-19 school’s “Report Card,” in addition to the staff members testing positive, there have been five students that contracted COVID-19, with cases in Connetquot Elementary School, East Islip High School, and the middle school.

