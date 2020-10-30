COVID-19: Long Island HS Closes, 136 Under Quarantine, After Positive Cases

A Long Island high school transitioned to remote learning for the second straight day as more than 100 students were placed under quarantine due to newly reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Shoreham-Wading River High School announced that it was closed for in-person learning on Friday, Oct. 30 following two new cases that were reported late on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The school was also closed on Thursday to allow for contact tracing, which led to 125 students and 11 staff members being quarantined due to potential exposure to the new cases, school officials said.

It is unclear if the school will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 2. Other buildings in the district will remain open.

According to New York’s COVID-19 “Report Card,” there have been five students and one staff member at Shoreham-Wading River High School who tested positive for COVID-19, including the two newly reported cases.

Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 has been contacted by district personnel and county health officials.

“It is important to note that the district does not make quarantining determinations but does provide the SCDOH information to inform their decision making,” Schools Superintendent Gerard Poole stated.

“Any student that has tested positive is currently under a New York State Department of Health required quarantine, as well as their family members which would include school-age children.”

