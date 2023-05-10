Scammed Out Of $37K: Massapequa Park Woman Fell Victim To Scheme, Police Say

The Massapequa Park resident, aged 92, attempted to log into her online investment account on Friday, May 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the Nassau County police.

However, she saw a message saying her account was locked. A few minutes later, the woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the bank, who told the victim that her account had been locked due to “suspicious activity.”

The victim was transferred to a supposed representative.

This representative, police said, explained to the victim that in order to unlock her account, he needed to gain control of her computer remotely and be sent a picture of the victim’s driver’s license.

She complied, and her account was drained of nearly $37,000 a short time later, according to authorities.

The woman realized she had been scammed only after calling her bank.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Any person who may have information regarding this scam is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Additionally, the Nassau County Police Department urges the community to be on alert for potential scams and to check in on friends and family members who may be vulnerable to such scams.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.