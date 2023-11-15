Santos Saga: Ethics Committee Won’t Recommend Punishment For Embattled LI Rep, Report Says

Instead, the ten-member committee, made up of five Republicans and five Democrats, will leave any disciplinary actions up to the House as a whole, Chair Michael Guest told the outlet.

Santos, a Long Island Republican whose 3rd District includes parts of Nassau County and Queens, found himself in the committee’s sights in March 2023 after admitting that he lied about much of his background on the campaign trail.

The committee has since contacted dozens of witnesses, reviewed 170,000 pages of documents and issued more than three dozen subpoenas as part of its probe into his personal and campaign finances, ABC News reports.

Santos is also facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

Among his alleged crimes, according to prosecutors, was a scheme to steal thousands of dollars from his campaign donors.

He's also accused of illegally receiving more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santos, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

News of the Ethics Committee’s decision came just weeks after Santos survived a vote on the House floor to expel him from office.

A resolution brought by his fellow New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito failed with 179 members voting in favor and 213 voting against. Nineteen members voted “present.”

Among those voting to boot Santos from the House were 155 Democrats and 24 Republicans, while 182 Republicans and 31 Democrats voted against the move.

Expulsion from Congress requires a two-thirds majority vote. Only 20 federal lawmakers have been expelled in the nation’s history: 15 in the Senate and five in the House.

The House Ethics Committee is expected to release its findings by Friday, Nov. 17.

Click here for the full story from ABC News.

Related coverage:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.