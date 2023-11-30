RSV Cases Surpass Covid-19, Flu Cases In New York State

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the New York State Department of Health urged eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The recommendation was published alongside data comparing the number of RSV cases alongside COVID-19 and flu cases across the state.

From Saturday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Nov. 25, COVID-19 cases dropped from around 200 cases to just over 150, while the flu increased from under 50 to around 75.

However, RSV has had a major jump during that time; the number of cases rose from 100 to nearly 350.

With more people getting sick with RSV than other illnesses in the state, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald urged those vulnerable to get vaccinated.

"The holidays are a time for festivities, gatherings, and travel and no one should miss out because of illness," he said.

“The vaccine is safe and with only one shot, boosters and updates are not necessary. We want everyone to have an enjoyable and most importantly a safe and healthy holiday season."

While RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes only mild illness, it can be dangerous for certain groups of people, including:

Children under the age of one;

Adults aged 60 and older;

People with medical conditions;

Those born premature; and

Those with underlying lung conditions.

It can be spread through droplets (such as coughs and sneezes), through fabrics that have dried respiratory droplets on them, and through direct contact (such as kissing). Symptoms may resemble those of the common cold but can turn into pneumonia.

As ordered by the state earlier in November 2023, New Yorkers 60 years and older, or who are pregnant, are able to receive the vaccine without a separate prescription from a doctor.

New York health officials urge citizens to get vaccinated sooner rather than later for protection against the virus, as it typically spreads during the fall and winter months.

For more information about the types of RSV vaccines available, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.