Robber Uses Flat Tire To Steal $55K In Oceanside: Police

Police are searching for a suspected robber on the loose after $55,000 was stolen from a man’s vehicle in a Long Island parking lot. 

Sophie Grieser
It happened on Thursday, Aug. 10 at approximately 11:55 a.m. in Oceanside, according to Nassau County Police.

A 44-year-old man went into TD Bank, located at 247 Long Beach Road, and withdrew $20,000.

He went back to his car and started to leave.

However, as he backed out, one of his rear tires deflated.

The victim and his car passenger got out and changed the car tire – this is when the robber supposedly struck.

When the two got back into the car, not only had the $20,000 been taken, but so had an additional $35,000.

There is no description of the robber at this time.

Nassau County Police said the investigation is ongoing.

