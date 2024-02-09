Recognize These Scammers? Duo Pose As Masonry Workers In Elmont, Police Say

The scam started in Elmont in November 2023 and lasted through Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to Nassau County Police.

A pair of people, who posed as masonry workers, visited a 70-year-old man’s home. They told him that they would perform the necessary repairs his home needed.

The victim agreed, and over the next two months, the duo came back to the house and each time claimed that there was more damage that needed repair.

Each time, the scammers allegedly demanded the victim pay deposits for future work.

In total, police said the victim paid the pair approximately $239,500 — and no work was done on his home.

The victim realized in February that he was being scammed, and alerted police.

Police described the first victim as a white man around 50 to 60 years old. He is 5-foot-9 with a stocky build.

The second, also white, is approximately 30 to 40 years old with short brown hair and a beard. He is about 6-foot-1 and has a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the con artists — or anyone who may be a victim of a similar crime — is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

