Quartet Steals Lotto Tickets, Cash From Oceanside Store

The burglary happened at 3:13 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 in Oceanside, according to Nassau County Police.

The group broke into Ocean Cigar and Vape, located at 3015 Long Beach Road, by throwing a rock at the glass door.

They then took $500 in cash, along with nearly 73 cases of New York Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Once the looting was through, they got into a gray Kia and fled northbound on Long Beach Road.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a yellow and black sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

The second wore a black Nike sweatshirt and gray pants.

The third was wearing a black North Face jacket and gray sweatpants, and the fourth person was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers request anyone with information regarding the incident call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.