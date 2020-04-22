COVID-19: Dean Skelos Now Unlikely To Be Released From Prison, Report Says

Disgraced former Long Island politician Dean Skelos’ release from prison due to contracting novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now officially in limbo.

Skelos, 72, the former New York State Majority Leader was sentenced to 51 months in prison in 2018 on corruption charges after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes while he was in office.

Skelos tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was to be released from the minimum-security Otisville federal prison in Orange County, though those plans are now “unlikely,” according to multiple reports.

Federal prosecutors reportedly wrote in a letter that “The BOP has not made a final determination regarding whether Skelos will be furloughed, and that it now appears unlikely that he will be granted home confinement in addition to any furlough.”

Skelos has been quarantined in prison since testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8.

Skelos was convicted in 2018 for using his political clout to steer jobs and curry favor for his son Adam. He was initially convicted of the same charges in 2015, but that conviction was later overturned.

In total, Dean Skelos obtained more than $300,000 in payments through “persistent and repeated pressure applied to senior executives of three different companies that needed legislation passed in the New York State Senate and other official actions from Dean Skelos,” prosecutors said.

The schemes included the Glenwood Management Corp. in Manhattan, which paid more than $20,000 upfront and $4,000 monthly to the younger Skelos.

In exchange, they sought real estate tax abatements and real estate legislation favorable to them. At the same time, two other companies were paying thousands for “consulting contracts” in exchange for favors.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.