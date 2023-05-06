Fair 72°

Police Ramping Up Patrols On Southern State Parkway

With the summer season quickly approaching, New York State Police will increase patrols, including DWI checkpoints and enforcement details, on the Southern State Parkway.

State police say the patrols are part of a push to "decrease serious and fatal crashes" on the Southern State Parkway.
Joe Lombardi
The extra patrols will target high-incident areas on numerous stretches of the Southern State Parkway during peak days and "times when these crashes occur," state police said.

Troopers will be looking for aggressive drivers, speeders, drunk/drugged drivers, as well as distracted drivers.

"Tragedies on our public roadways are avoidable if people obey the rules of the road," said state police. "Driving is a shared responsibility. Don’t make a bad decision that could cost someone their life. 

"Slow down, put down your phone, wear your seatbelt, and drive sober. 

"If you have had too much to drink, call for a sober person to drive you home, whether family, friend, taxi, or ride-share service. There are no excuses."

