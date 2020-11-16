Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island ShopRite

Christina Coulter
A photo of one of the wanted women Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The older-model Chevrolet van, driven by a third woman, that the thieves used to flee the scene. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for two women who stole from a Long Island ShopRite, fleeing the scene in an older-model brown Chevrolet van. 

The incident happened at the ShopRite in Terryville on Nesconset Highway at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

Those who recognize the women or vehicle, or who witnessed the crime, are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

