Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island ShopRite

Police are searching for two women who stole from a Long Island ShopRite, fleeing the scene in an older-model brown Chevrolet van.

The incident happened at the ShopRite in Terryville on Nesconset Highway at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Those who recognize the women or vehicle, or who witnessed the crime, are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

