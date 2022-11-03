Contact Us
Woman's Car Stolen At Gunpoint On Residential Street In Williston Park, Police Seek Tips

Michael Mashburn
Nassau County Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred on Stratford Avenue in Williston Park on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint on a Long Island residential street.

The robbery happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Williston Park, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators said the 50-year-old woman was getting out of her parked Ford Escape on Stratford Avenue when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the vehicle.

He then took off with her vehicle traveling north on Stratford Avenue, police said. 

There were no reports of injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his mid 20s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous. 

