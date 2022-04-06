Contact Us
Woman's Arm Becomes Impaled In Industrial Machine At Oceanside Business

A woman's arm became impaled in a piece of industrial machinery while working. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A Long Island woman suffered serious injuries when her arm became impaled in an industrial machine at an area business.

The incident took place in Oceanside around 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at My Dad's Cookies, located at 3079 New St.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene they found the 48-year-old woman's right arm impaled and lodged in a piece of industrial machinery, Nassau County Police said.

Rescuers disassembled the machinery and extricated the woman’s arm which suffered a severe laceration, police said. 

A Nassau County ambulance and medic continued medical aid while transporting the woman to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

