Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target

An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location earlier this year.

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman stole various items from Target on Vets Highway in Commack at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen cosmetics had an estimated value of approximately $150, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information regarding the shoplifting incident or the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

