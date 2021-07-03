Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Stop & Shop

Zak Failla
A woman is wanted after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from Stop & Shop in East Northport. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Know her or this BMW?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from an area Stop & Shop location earlier this month.

Police said that a woman (pictured above) stole multiple packages of frozen shrimp from Stop & Shop on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport on Wednesday, June 16 before fleeing the scene in a white 2013 BMW.

The stolen items had an estimated value of $310. The Pennsylvania license plate was LSA-3422.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or her vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

