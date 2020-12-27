Woman Wanted For Stealing $445 From Long Island Target

Police are searching for a woman who stole headphones, batteries, and socks, worth a collective $445, from a Long Island Target location.

The theft took place at a Target on Pond Path in South Setauket at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the woman's arrest, and can be reached at 800-220-TIPS, via their website or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

