Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing $445 From Long Island Target

A photo of the wanted woman.
A photo of the wanted woman. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a woman who stole headphones, batteries, and socks, worth a collective $445, from a Long Island Target location. 

The theft took place at a Target on Pond Path in South Setauket at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the woman's arrest, and can be reached at 800-220-TIPS, via their website or by using the P3Tips mobile app. 

