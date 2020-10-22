Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Walking On Long Island Trail Attacked From Behind By Man

Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station.
Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a woman was attacked by a man while walking on a Long Island trail.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at approximately 11:30 a.m. in Port Jefferson Station.

The 54-year-old woman was walking on Greenway Trail, approximately one-quarter mile from the eastern entrance when the man tackled her from behind, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was knocked to the ground and the man put his hand over her mouth and made comments that were sexual in nature, according to police.

The man fled toward the trail entrance when the woman screamed as they were approached by another walker, police said.

The man was described as Black, in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 tall and heavyset. 

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with green sweatpants with a black stripe down the side, police said. 

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

