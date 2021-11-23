Woman Struck, Killed By SUV On Long Island Roadway

Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on a busy Long Island roadway.

A 51-year-old Selden man was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango in Selden eastbound in the left turning lane of Middle Country Road, near Magnolia Place, when the vehicle struck an elderly woman who was standing in the road at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The woman, who has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Durango and his passenger were not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

