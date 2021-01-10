Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Struck, Killed By Car Shortly After Falling Onto Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Wellwood Avenue and Hartford Street in Lindenhurst.
Wellwood Avenue and Hartford Street in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was struck and killed by a car shortly after she fell onto a Long Island roadway, police announced.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 9 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in  Lindenhurst.

The woman fell into the southbound lane of Wellwood Avenue, near Hartford Street, and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan being driven by Max Priore, age 27, of Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Priore was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

