ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Shortly After Falling Onto Long Island Roadway

The identity has been released of a woman who was struck and killed by a car shortly after she fell onto a Long Island roadway, police announced.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 9 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Lindenhurst.

The woman, now ID'd as 67-year-old Theresa Buckley, of Lindenhurst, fell into the southbound lane of Wellwood Avenue, near Hartford Street, and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan being driven by Max Priore, age 27, of Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police.

Buckley was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Priore was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.