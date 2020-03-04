Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

A Long Island woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

Christina Vaugman, 42, of Smithtown, was injured around 11:27 p.m., Thursday, April 2, in Lake Ronkonkoma, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, Niah Smith, 22, of Brentwood, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Lakeshore Drive when the vehicle collided with Vaugman who was northbound near the intersection of Norwood Lane.

Vaugman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Smith was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

