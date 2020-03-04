Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma.
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: File

A Long Island woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

Christina Vaugman, 42, of Smithtown, was injured around 11:27 p.m., Thursday, April 2, in Lake Ronkonkoma, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, Niah Smith, 22, of Brentwood, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Lakeshore Drive when the vehicle collided with Vaugman who was northbound near the intersection of Norwood Lane.

Vaugman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Smith was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.