Woman Killed By Car That Rolled Over Her In Driveway Of Long Island Home, Police Say

The home on Hawthorne Avenue in Ronkonkoma where the incident happened.
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was struck and killed by a car that rolled over her in the driveway of her Long Island home, while her husband was in the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

Marisa Orlando, age 80, was removing groceries from the trunk of a 2014 Toyota Camry in the driveway of her Ronkonkoma home located on Hawthorne Avenue, when the vehicle rolled in reverse and struck her at approximately 12:25 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Suffolk County Police said.

Orlando, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. 

Orlando’s husband, Pietro Orlando, 84, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

