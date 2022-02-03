Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While Crossing Street In Nassau County

A 60-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV while walking across a Long Island street.

The crash happened in Massapequa at about 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the Wantagh woman was walking from the south to the north side of Sunrise Highway at Broadway when she was struck in the right lane by an eastbound Subaru SUV.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., police said.

The 76-year-old Amityville man who drove the SUV remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

