Woman Dead, Two Officers Hospitalized Battling Roosevelt Fire

A woman was killed and two police officers hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Long Island home, officials announced.

A fire broke out in a Roosevelt home on West Fulton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, prompting a heavy response in Nassau County.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from the second floor of the property, police said, and they were notified that all occupants of the home had exited the residence except for a woman still on the second floor.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were able to enter the home, a spokesperson said, and removed the 79-year-old woman from the residence.

The woman's name has not been released pending notification to her family.

She was transported to an area hospital with third-degree burns and smoke inhalation, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 5:56 p.m. on Wednesday evening, police said.

Two Nassau County police officers also were taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Roosevelt Fire Department responded to the scene and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Nassau County Fire Marshals and Arson Bomb Squad detectives also responded and are investigating the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

