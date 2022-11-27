Contact Us
Woman Critically Injured In Crash Between Van, Car At Hempstead Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Washington Street and Lent Avenue in Hempstead.
Washington Street and Lent Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Long Island.

The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hempstead.

A 43-year-old man operating a 2016 Ford Van and the 61-year-old woman driving a 2014 Hyundai were involved in the crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Lent Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. 

She is currently in critical condition, according to police, who have not yet released her identity.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

