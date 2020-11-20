Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman, Child Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Long Island House

A fire broke out at 28 Ronek Drive in Amityville overnight.
A fire broke out at 28 Ronek Drive in Amityville overnight. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A little boy and a woman were both hospitalized after suffering burns when a basement fire broke out in a Long Island home.

First responders from the North Amityville Fire Co. Inc. were dispatched to a Ronek Drive home at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, when a fire was reported at an area home.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, but a 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, and a 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The two reportedly suffered third-degree burns on their legs. A third person in the home was uninjured.

The basement suffered extensive damage, but crews were able to contain the blaze. It is unclear how the fire started, which is being investigated by the Arson Squad. 

