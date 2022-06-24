Woman Attacks Fellow Employees, Damages Valley Stream Store, Police Say

A Long Island CVS employee was charged with alleged assault after attacking two other employees and threatening them with a knife while working.

The incident took place in Valley Stream around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, June 23 at the store located at 44 North Central Ave.

According to detectives, officers responded to the store on a report of a disturbance. When they arrived they found Jennifer Miles, age 28, of Queens, was involved in a dispute with store employees while working at the store.

Miles threatened a male employee, age 26, and a female employee, age 19, with a knife placing them in fear of their safety, Nassau County Police said.

She then barricaded herself in the manager’s office, refusing to open the door. Officers requested assistance from the emergency services unit and responding officers were eventually able to have Miles agree to come out of the room, police said.

As police attempted to place her into custody, Miles allegedly punched an officer in the face. The officer sustained injuries as the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest, police said.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After officers were able to secure Miles, a further investigation revealed she had caused substantial damage to numerous items inside the store, police said.

Miles was charged with:

Assault

Criminal mischief

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Obstructing government administration

She will be arraigned on Friday, June 24, in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.