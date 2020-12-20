Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing $820 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted woman
A photo of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $820 in merchandise from a Long Island Target location. 

The incident took place at a Target in Medford on 2975 Horseblock Road on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Anyone who recognizes the woman or witnessed the incident can exchange their information for cash with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a group that can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS. 

