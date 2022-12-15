Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Valley Stream Woman's Car

Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the man entered an unlocked BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway and stole a wallet containing multiple credit cards. He then fled on foot.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

