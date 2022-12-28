Watch: Knife-Wielding Robber Ambushes Inwood Convenience Store Worker

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island convenience store.

The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Inwood Sunoco located on Sheridan Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect ambush the worker by jumping over the counter and through an opening in a glass barrier.

While brandishing a knife, the man then demands money from the register. Once the clerk opens it, the suspect can be seen stuffing his pockets with cash.

He eventually fled on foot heading southbound on Sheridan Boulevard, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing black pants, a black jacket, white sneakers, and a blue bucket hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

