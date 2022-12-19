Wanted Freeport Man Apprehended For Stealing From Vehicles In Roosevelt, Police Say

A man who was wanted by New York State Police was apprehended on Long Island after authorities said he stole items from vehicles.

Officers received reports of a man going through vehicles and multiple vehicles damaged in Roosevelt on Soma Place and Maple Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said police located 32-year-old Marvin Feeley, of Freeport, in the area.

Feeley ran away from officers and discarded the stolen items in nearby yards before he was arrested, authorities reported.

The items were recovered and identified by the victims, police said.

No injuries were reported, NCPD said.

Police said Feeley is charged with:

Three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Two counts of criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

He was found to have an active warrant by New York State Police and was set to be arraigned in Hempstead on Saturday, NCPD said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.