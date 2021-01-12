Video: Suspects At Large After Long Island Woman Injured In Robbery

A 66-year-old woman was injured after being attacked by two men on Long Island who stole a rental car out of her driveway, police announced Tuesday morning, Jan. 12.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to Burney Boulevard in Mastic at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 after there were reports of a stolen car and an injured woman who had been assaulted.

Police said that the woman got out of a 2021 Nissan Sentra in the driveway of her home when’s he was approached by two men, one of whom struck her in the head with a metal weapon.

In a video released by investigators, the two can be seen accosting the woman, who is shrieking and screaming for help as she is attacked before the two men flee.

The men proceeded to steal the keys and fled in the vehicle. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the men were described as being white and in their 20s or 30s. A third man was also involved in the robbery who was driving a red Infiniti sedan with a yellow license plate. The stolen vehicle, which was a rental, had a New Jersey license plate that reads B38 NCZ.

The investigation into the assault and stolen vehicle is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to call police investigators at (631) 852-8752 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.