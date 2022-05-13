Undocumented Man Busted For DWI After Driving Through Westbury Residence, Fleeing, Police Say

A Long Island man with multiple arrests on his record who had previously been deported is facing new charges for allegedly driving drunk through an area residence before driving onto a neighbor’s property and attempting to flee on foot, police said.

In Nassau County, police said that Blas Flores-Velasquez, age 42, of Brentwood, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 when he crashed into the home occupied by three people in Westbury.

Police said that after driving through the Cypress Lane home, Flores-Velasquez proceeded to advance onto a neighboring property before attempting unsuccessfully to flee on foot.

According to a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson, officers attended to the residents of the home - who were uninjured - and set up a perimeter in the area as they sought to apprehend Flores-Velasquez.

With an assist from a police K9 unit, officers were able to track down Flores-Velasquez, police said, who was hiding in a wooded area near the Wantagh Parkway in Westbury.

Officials noted that Flores-Velasquez has four prior arrests between 1996 and 1998, and he was deported from the US in June 2000 before returning to live in Brentwood as an undocumented individual.

Flores-Velasquez was arrested without further incident and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage;

Operating a motor vehicle as an unlicensed driver.

He was scheduled to be arraigned later on May 12 at First District Court in Hempstead.

