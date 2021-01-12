Two Young Children Seriously Injured In Crash At Long Island Intersection

Police are investigating a crash at a Long Island intersection that left two young children seriously injured overnight.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Medford.

A 25-year-old Coram woman was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson southbound on Horseblock Road when her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2007 Mitsubishi Galant as it attempted to turn left onto Express Drive North, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman and her three passengers, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her sons, a 3-month-old and 22-month-old, are in serious condition.

The woman and another son, age 6, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 46-year-old Ronkonkoma woman, and three adult passengers, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

