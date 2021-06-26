Two Women Charged With Prostitution After Raid Of Long Island Massage Parlor

Two women were arrested for prostitution after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Second Squad detectives, and Second Precinct patrol officers conducted the investigation at W Foot Spa, located at 1922 New York Ave., in Huntington, on Friday, June 25 at approximately 4 p.m.

Guimin Zhang, age 54, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of prostitution.

Jiang Wei, age 45, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony under the New York State Education Law, and two counts of prostitution.

Zhang and Wei are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 14 at First District Court in Central Islip.

