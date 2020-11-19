Two-Vehicle Crash On Long Island Sends Car Into A Home

A car crashed into a Long Island home following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, when Suffolk County Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to crash into a house in Brentwood.

According to police, a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder was struck by a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Nissan lost control and the vehicle struck a house on Hewes Street.

There was damage to the bricks on the chimney. The two drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

