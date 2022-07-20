Two Uniondale Men Nabbed For Firing Shots, Police Say

Two Long Island men have been charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots.

The incident occurred in Uniondale around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in the area of 189 Stanton Blvd.

According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to a Shotspotter call at 189 Stanton Blvd. Upon arrival, officers saw two men fleeing the location on foot northbound on Leonard Avenue that fit the description that witnesses gave, said the Nassau County Police.

Officers stopped the men identified as Tyshaan James, age 31, and Kevin Skeete, age 31, both of Uniondale in front of a Leonard Avenue residence.

After a thorough investigation, the duo was placed into police custody without incident.

A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

James was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were held for arraignment on Tuesday, July 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.