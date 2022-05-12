Two Teen Suspects Arrested, One At Large After Armed Robbery In South Farmingdale Park

Two teenagers were arrested by police on Long Island after attempting to rob another group of teens while wielding a pellet gun, authorities said.

In South Farmingdale, Nassau County Police Department detectives said that a group of five teens between the ages of 12 and 13 was approached at Allen Park on Motor Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 by a suspect carrying what appeared to be a weapon.

Police said that the first suspect was carrying a black and yellow-colored gel pellet gun and ordered the victims to lay on the ground while demanding cash, to which the group complied.

A second suspect was also at the scene, police said, shouting for the other to shoot at the victims while a third teen was videotaping the robbery until a 38-year-old woman approached the three and caused them to flee.

The teen victims and their parents proceeded to contact the Nassau County Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the arrest of two of the three suspects - a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old - who were found inside the park at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Both teens were charged with five counts of second-degree attempted robbery. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, May 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.