Two Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle Long Island crash that seriously injured two people.

A 33-year-old man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox in Yaphank westbound on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck trees at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver and his 32-year-old male passenger were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of serious injuries.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

