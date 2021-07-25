Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a crash seriously injured two people overnight.

Two men were operating motorcycles in Ronkonkoma on Raynor Avenue, north of South 2nd Street, when the vehicles collided at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Police said.

The two -- a 31-year-old from Oakdale, and a 58-year-old from Smithtown -- were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The motorcycles, a 1989 Harley Davidson and an unregistered homemade motorcycle, were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631- 854-8552.

