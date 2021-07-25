Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Five Killed, One In Critical Condition After Head-On Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Raynor Avenue, and South 2nd Street, in Ronkonkoma.
Raynor Avenue, and South 2nd Street, in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a crash seriously injured two people overnight.

Two men were operating motorcycles in Ronkonkoma on Raynor Avenue, north of South 2nd Street, when the vehicles collided at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Police said.

The two -- a 31-year-old from Oakdale, and a 58-year-old from Smithtown -- were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The motorcycles, a 1989 Harley Davidson and an unregistered homemade motorcycle, were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631- 854-8552.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.