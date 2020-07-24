Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Two People, Pets Rescued From Long Island House Fire

47 Iroquois Ave. in Selden
47 Iroquois Ave. in Selden Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people and several pets were rescued from a Long Island home when a house fire broke out.

First responders responded to Iroquois Avenue in Selden shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, where there was reports of a fire with multiple people and animals inside the residence.

Suffolk County Police officers and local firefighters responded to the scene, evacuating a resident and her four dogs. A neighbor was also evacuated who was inside the home attempting to extinguish the fire.

Investigators said that as firefighters from Brookhaven extinguished the fire, they removed three unconscious cats from the residence. Officers proceeded to administer first aid and oxygen to the cats, with an assist from firefighters and paramedics.

Three dogs and three cats were transported to the Selden Animal Hospital for emergency veterinary care. One of the cats died.

Police said that the neighbor and resident were uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Nassau Daily Voice

