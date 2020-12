Two people are in custody following a burglary at a Long Island restaurant.

The two were nabbed around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, following the break-in at The Shed, located at 21 Main Street in West Sayville, said the Suffolk County Police.

The two have not been charged at this time.

An investigation is continuing, police said.

