Two Men Shot, One Fatally, Outside Long Island House Party

Joe Lombardi
The house in Wyandanch.
The house in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a Long Island house party overnight.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 in Wyandanch.

The two were leaving a party at 72 Patton Ave. when they were shot while in the street, Suffolk County Police said.

One man, Mark Birthwright Jr., 26, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The other man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

