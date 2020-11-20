Two LI Officers Bringing Coworker To Urgent Care Break Up Would-Be Violent Altercation

Two off-duty Long Island corrections officers prevented a violent altercation when one of two arguing parties allegedly brandished a knife.

Correction Sargeant Kenny Selg and Correction Officer Robert Ragonese were reportedly accompanying a coworker to an urgent care center on Wading River Road in Manorville when they noticed two men on the sidewalk engaged in a rapidly-escalating argument, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department.

The two officers inserted themselves into the situation when one of the two men allegedly exclaimed "he has a knife!" The exclaiming man noticed the two uniformed officers, police said, and beckoned to them for help.

Police said Selg and Ragonese called out to the knife-wielding man, 31-year-old Reginald Cadett of Huntington, and identified themselves as law enforcement while situating themselves between the two men.

Initially, police said that Cadett walked away from the scene, placing his right hand in his pocket and stopping in a parking lot about 15 feet away.

When the two corrections officers directed the man to remain where he was and take his hands out of his pockets, police said that Caddett threatened to stab and cut both officers.

After a brief chase, the two officers caught up to Cadett and found a knife in his right pocket, according to police. He was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing then released.

“A correction officer’s job does not end when he or she leaves the confines of the correctional facility," said Sheriff Erol D. Toulon "Sargeant Selg and Correction Officer Ragonese came to the aid of a citizen who called for help and they prevented a violent crime from occurring. I commend their actions and I thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.