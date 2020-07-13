Two Killed, Two Injured When Land Rover Crashes Into Northern State Parkway Overpass

Two people were killed and two others hospitalized in a single-vehicle Long Island crash involving a Land Rover, authorities announced.

The crash happened on Saturday, July 11 at about 4:20 a.m., on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway just south of the Northern State Parkway in Smithtown, state police said.

The 2020 Land Rover was traveling southbound with four occupants when the vehicle lost control and struck the Northern State Parkway overpass, according to police.

All occupants of the vehicle were transported to local area hospitals where two succumbed to their injuries and the two others are in serious condition.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

This crash is under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with information regarding this crash to call (631) 756-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

