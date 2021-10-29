Two Kayakers Rescued From Long Island Sound

Two kayakers in distress were rescued on Long Island Sound by an area fire department.

The rescue took place around 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 on Long Island after the Port Jefferson Fire Department in Suffolk County was alerted by the US Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound of a possible kayaker in distress.

The department's Marine Unit 6 along with Suffolk County Police Department Marine Delta were dispatched to the inlet of Port Jefferson Harbor, the department said.

With the help from the Grand Republic of Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Ferry, two victims were located on the west side of the inlet clinging to the jetty, the department said.

A rescue swimmer from Marine 6 entered the water and made contact with the victims. Due to the jetty rocks below the waterline, an inflatable raft was deployed from Anchorage Road and used to transport the victims from the jetty to Marine 6.

The victims were brought to the boat ramp where they were evaluated by Port Jefferson EMS.

Although exhausted, both individuals refused medical attention and ultimately were uninjured.

"Suffolk Marine Delta and PJFD Marine 6 often work closely together on the water," the department said. "Last night was another example of great collaboration which this time included tremendous support from the Grand Republic."

