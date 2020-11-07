Trio Wanted For Stealing $700 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

Police are looking for two women and one man who allegedly stole $700 in merchandise from a Long Island liquor store.

The incident took place at Aqua Vitae Wines on Route 347 in Smithtown on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the pictured individuals or who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a reward by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

